Kevin Smith Is Pitching ‘Comic Book Men’ to Other Networks

After seven seasons and almost 100 episodes, AMC cancelled Kevin Smith’s Comic Book Men last week, but that doesn’t mean fans should count the show out. Smith is actively looking for a new home for the pop culture-centric series.

In a post on Twitter today, Smith revealed to fans that Comic Book Men is being pitched to other networks in an attempt to bring the show back to life and thanked them for their support.

Thanks for the kind words about @ComicBookMenAMC! We’re pitching it around to other networks now so I’ll let you know if it comes back to life! https://t.co/bjqK7zopCL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 3, 2018

The series, which is set in Smith’s New Jersey comic book shop, Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash, followed Smith and cohosts Walt Flanagan, Bryan Johnson, Mike Zapcic, and Ming Chen as they ran the store and the various challenges the encountered in the process. The show was originally picked up by AMC in 2011. Over the course of the series, the cast engaged in various pop culture debates as well as visits from geek icon guest stars such as Adam West, William Shatner, and Stan Lee among many others.

Comic Book Men had been part of AMC’s Sunday night lineup alongside The Walking Dead and The Talking Dead. However, while many speculated that the decision to axe Comic Book Men may have been related to recent events such as Kevin Smith’s near-fatal heart attack and abuse allegations against Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick resulting in that show being shelved, Smith explained in a two-hour long episode of his SModcast about the series that AMC had contacted him personally about the show’s cancellation providing him a variety of reasons for the show’s demise.

