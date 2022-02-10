Kevin Smith talked about his Buckaroo Banzai project and who was tabbed for the lead role. During the most recent episode of Fatman Beyond, the host told Marc Bernadin about Keanu Reeves’ nascent involvement with the project. Reportedly, the director had pitched the project to numerous studios before Apple signed up for it. Then, along the way, Smith had a one-on-one conversation with The Matrix star where he expressed genuine interest in the role. From the sounds of things, Reeves wasn’t aboard for very long, but tons of fans in the chat wondered what that animated series could have been like. The actor has been no stranger to the world of comics and has expressed real love for the medium. However, some times these things just fall apart before they can really get going. Smith had to pace himself multiple times during the story because of contract liability, even though this was a while ago. But, fans are glad to have the idea out in the world. Read what he said down below.

“I got reinvolved at a certain point and we went and pitched it again,” Smith began. “We went and pitched it to Apple… We were set up at Apple for a long time. Last I heard was… I guess I can talk about this now. I was attached to this Buckaroo Banzai thing, live action, for years. Then, it morphed into an animated series.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s what we were talking about doing with Apple. We had a Zoom with… let me make sure I’m not going to get in trouble… I had a Zoom, one-on-one just like this, with Neo himself. Keanu Reeves, who was so f****** sweet. Such a nice guy,” Smith added. “Like just fucking lovely.He was going, ‘So, Buckaroo Banzai…I just think it would be fun.’ It was crazy and he was in for like half a minute. For being our Buckaroo Banzai, to voice our Buckaroo Banzai in the animated series.”

Previously on an episode of Fatman Beyond, the director talked about that idea coyly. “If I was writing a Keanu Reeves vehicle, I’d put him in Buckaroo Banzai,” Smith explained. “That’s what I’d do. It’s a good idea. Somebody should try that.”

MGM had a lawsuit over the rights to the property in the past. They claimed writer Earl Mac Rauch and W.D. Richter “[had] now asserted in multiple letters to Plaintiffs that they, not Plaintiffs, supposedly own the exclusive right to produce and distribute a Buckaroo Banzai television series,” reads MGM’s lawsuit. “There is now a substantial controversy between the parties with great immediacy. MGM seeks to develop its new television series without Defendants’ interference. Accordingly, Plaintiffs bring this action to seek a declaration of the rights and legal relations of the parties with regard to Buckaroo Banzai.”

Would you liked to have seen Reeves in the role? Let us know down in the comments below!