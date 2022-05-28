Kids In The Hall's Kevin McDonald Talks Potential Season Two, Brain Candy Sequel, And More

✖

The Kids in the Hall have been a comedy group for quite some time, with the initial five seasons of the series giving way to a feature-length film in Brain Candy, a mini-series in The Kids In The Hall: Death Comes to Town, and countless tours. Now, the five Canadian comedians have re-united once again to unleash eight new episodes of their rebooted series on Amazon Prime, and we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with Kevin McDonald, a member of the troupe when it comes to the series return as well as a possible second season.

To start, we dove into whether or not McDonald and the other Kids would love to be renewed for a second season, with Kevin going into detail about how he not only would love to return but also wouldn't discount the idea of a new feature-length film being created for The Kids in The Hall:

"Originally, we set out to create twenty episodes for the new season," McDonald told us, "but we only did eight, so we definitely have more ideas that we haven't been able to film as of yet. When it comes to possibly coming back for a new movie, that's certainly something we could do, as the mini-series Death Comes To Town was supposed to be a movie to follow up Brain Candy, before it was turned into a show."

McDonald also went into detail about his favorite sketch of the new season, sharing that the black and white sketch, "Much Too Much", reflected a personal side of his life and drew it closer to his heart as a result:

"My favorite sketch is 'Much Too Much' which sees me being left by my wife for a lifeguard in black and white. It reflects a painful time in my life and at the end of the day, the best comedy comes from pain."

McDonald also jokingly went into the idea of expanding on a possible live tour:

"We always think about going on tour again, though at our age, maybe the next time we all get together will be for one of our funerals."

Have you had the chance to dive into the new season of The Kids in The Hall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of comedy.