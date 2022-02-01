Killing Eve Final Season Gets Full Trailer

From the very first season, BBC America’s Killing Eve has been impressing audiences and critics alike, while also serving as a breakout role for star Jodie Comer, but the adventure is about to come to an end as the final season will be premiering later this month. While audiences have earned glimpses of the final season with photos and teasers, an all-new trailer for Season 4 has given audiences a better idea of what to expect from the darkly comedic spy series, which you can check out below. Killing Eve Season 4 debuts on BBC America on February 27th and on AMC on February 28th.

After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale. Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fan reactions to the upcoming season being its final outing are mixed, understandably, as not everyone is happy to see the adventures of Villanelle and Eve come to an end, while other audiences are happy to see the series conclude before it wears out its welcome. Viewers aren’t the only ones relieved the series is earning an organic ending, as Comer herself previously detailed how she knows it’s time for Villanelle’s journey to come to an end.

“I’ve spent four years with [Villanelle] now, so I feel like I have a really good sense of who she is, and where she’s at. The producers have always made it very clear that they want my input and my ideas — nothing’s off-limits,” Comer revealed to Variety last year. “We never, ever want for that [quality] to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason. It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we’ve come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending.”

Killing Eve Season 4 debuts on BBC America on February 27th and on AMC on February 28th.

Are you looking forward to the final season? Let us know in the comments below!