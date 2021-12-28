Killing Eve Final Season Gets New Teaser

The first teaser for the final season of Killing Eve was unveiled earlier this month, though it didn’t include any actual footage from the upcoming season, with the latest teaser from BBC America offering an actual look at what to expect in the final adventures of Eve and Villanelle. Admittedly, it’s only one new sequence from the upcoming season, as the first half of the teaser reminds audiences of what the pair of characters has been through in previous seasons, but any new look at what’s in store for the duo is sure to excite fans of the series. Killing Eve Season 4 debuts on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022.

After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale. Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series has become Comer’s breakout role, earning her critical acclaim, but even she knows it’s time to bring the series to an end.

“I’ve spent four years with [Villanelle] now, so I feel like I have a really good sense of who she is, and where she’s at. The producers have always made it very clear that they want my input and my ideas — nothing’s off-limits,” Comer revealed to Variety earlier this year. “We never, ever want for that [quality] to drop, or to carry on a story for the sake of carrying on, whether that be greed or whatever the reason. It feels like where we are right now, it feels natural that we’ve come to this point where, now, we can really focus on the ending.”

While there are confirmed talks of developing spin-off projects from this narrative, Comer likely won’t be involved, as she noted, “I’ve by no means been a part of any conversations.”

Killing Eve Season 4 premieres on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022. AMC+ subscribers can watch the season premiere starting on February 20, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the final season? Let us know in the comments below!