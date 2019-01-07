Netflix Wants Everyone to Watch ‘Killing Eve,’ Only Airing on Hulu

Sometimes, a television series is so good that even streaming services can get carried away.

At tonight’s Golden Globes, Sandra Oh took home the award for Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role in the drama Killing Eve. The British-made American drama series has received wide critical acclaim and is featured on a number of “Best Of” lists when it comes to 2018 entertainment and it seems like even Netflix agrees. On Twitter Sunday night, Netflix US’s official account praised Killing Eve, declaring that everyone needs to see the series as it’s a “masterclass” on a number of fronts.

every single one of you reading this right now needs to make time in your life to watch Killing Eve. It’s a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting. Oh goodness … the acting! What Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer do in this show is NEXT. LEVEL. PERFECTION. Watch it. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

It’s a ringing endorsement of the series and the talent behind it, but there’s a bit of a curious catch to Netflix‘s praise for Killing Eve: the show isn’t available on the streaming service. Instead, it’s available only on Hulu.

That’s right. Netflix had high praise for a show available on its rival service, Hulu. And it turns out that’s not a mistake, either, with whoever is running the Twitter account unaware of the situation. One reply to the tweet expressed frustration that Killing Eve isn’t available on Netflix, to which they replied simply “try Hulu!“

For those who aren’t familiar, the spy thriller series follows Eve (Oh) a bored, low-level MI5 security officer whose office job doesn’t exactly fulfill the fantasies she had of being a spy. However, everything changes when she, after researching the notorious psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) on her own, ends up recruited for an off-books assignment to track the killer. However, as Eve becomes obsessed with Villanelle, Villanelle also becomes obsessed with Eve.

The series, which airs on BBC America during the regular season, debuted on April 8, 2018 and has been renewed for a second season which is set to debut April 7, 2019.

Killing Eve Season 1 is now available not on Netflix, but on Hulu.