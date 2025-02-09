Disney Reportedly Planning to Revive One of Its Biggest Animated Shows

It looks like Disney is looking to bring back one of the biggest animated shows in its history according to a new report. Disney Television Animation has had some of the most memorable animated shows over the decades, but it was really on fire in the early 2000s. The Disney Channel was filled with a ton of TV shows that went on to find their own kinds of success through feature film adaptations, sequels and more, and many of these shows were brought to their respective ends after long and successful runs. Kim Possible was likely the biggest icon of the era in this regard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although it has been quite a while since the final episode of the animated series came to an end, Kim Possible is still one of the strongest franchises within the Disney Television Animation catalog. According to a new report from The DisInsider, it appears that Kim Possible is still such an icon of a property within Disney that they are looking to bring it back with a new project of some kind. But as of the time of this early report, the form or shape of this new project has yet to be decided.

Disney Television Animation

Is Kim Possible Coming Back?

According to their report, Disney “wants to do something” with Kim Possible but it’s currently unclear as to whether this will be a reboot, revival or a new live-action project. But with that said, they are sure that there will be new Kim Possible at “some point in the future.” While this report does not have many concrete details to latch onto to be truly excited for what could be on the horizon, the fact that there is interest in the property in general is surely a great boon for Kim Possible fans overall as it’s been a while since it’s been active.

Kim Possible ended its four season run back in 2007, and that fourth season overall was due to the overwhelming demand fans had for more of the series. Kim Possible almost did end with its second feature film, Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama, which was huge at the time as it moved Kim and Ron’s relationship forward in a huge way. Then fans got to see the fallout of such a decision with a full new season of episodes later. But that wasn’t all fans got to see since, however.

Disney Television Animation

Should Kim Possible Get a Revival?

The only bump in the road for a revival, however, is what path this could all take. Kim Possible has already experienced a live-action revival with a live-action film that hit back in 2019. This was the final Kim Possible project released for the franchise, so has the potential of getting its own revival in the future too instead of what some fans might want instead. But what would likely be a huge hit for Disney in general is bringing back the animated series in some form with a new project.

Disney Branded Television has been open to revivals with releases like Phineas and Ferb coming later this year, so the idea of seeing a new animated Kim Possible isn’t too outside of the realm of possibility. It could also be possible to get much of the original creative team and cast as possible for the new series, but the toughest aspect would likely be the route to take. As the original Kim Possible focused so much on Kim and Ron’s journey through high school, the new series could either age them up or start brand new with a new Kim at the center of it all. The more clean, full reboot route.

What kind of revival would you want to see for Kim Possible? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – The DisInsider