King of the Hill Revival Finally Reveals First Look at Kahn Before Premiere

King of the Hill is only a day away from the premiere of its new revival series with Hulu, and with it has finally revealed Kahn Souphanousiphone’s design for the new era. King of the Hill has made some big changes since it ended its original run with Fox fifteen years ago, and each of the characters from the classic series are coming back much older than had been seen before. But while promotional materials for the series have steadily revealed what each of these characters look like with their new designs, there have been a few yet to be fully showcased for one reason or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill had revealed over the last few months new looks at how both Connie and Minh were going to look like for the new revival through its promotional materials released thus far. Kahn had been mysteriously absent from all of these reveals thus far, but now the veil has been lifted now that we’re so close to the new season’s full premiere. Not only does a new clip from King of the Hill Season 14 reveal Kahn’s new, older design, but it also reveals his new voice too. Check it out below.

King of the Hill is back TOMORROW! Knock out all 10 episodes of the new season at 12am ET/9pm PT tonight on @hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. #KingOfTheHill pic.twitter.com/CDFuorvp6e — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) August 3, 2025

What’s Going on With Kahn in New King of the Hill?

This is the first official look that fans have been given at Kahn, and it raises several questions as it’s all right on the wire from King of the Hill’s Season 14 premiere. Outside of a brief appearance during the opening theme that only showcased his original series’ design, Kahn has been strangely absent from everything that’s been seen thus far. It’s either a case of that he’s being utilized very rarely compared to the other original series’ characters, or he has been hidden for a reason.

King of the Hill had been teased fans about a potential split between Kahn and Minh for the new season as they had been seen fighting in the opening for the new episodes, and making matters more intriguing had been the fact that Kahn had been missing from the clips and promos so far. But this clip showcases him here with Minh, and he’s right back to making fun of Hank after all this time. So maybe all of those worries about his absence had been unfounded after all? Or maybe there’s still a surprise coming in the new episodes.

Hulu

How to Watch New King of the Hill

Kahn will be voiced by Ronnie Chieng in the new King of the Hill season, and he replaces Toby Huss from the original series. Speaking about the changes to the cast in between the original show and revival, showrunner Saladin K. Patterson revealed to Entertainment Weekly explained that it was because the world has changed, “It was important in the show, the world has changed a little bit since Hank and Peggy have been gone,” Patterson stated. “Casting has changed a little bit too since Hank and Peggy have been gone, as far as, actors fit the characters that they’re portraying.”

Patternson explained that the King of the Hill team “got very lucky in being able to have so many people who were big fans of the show, like Ronnie Chieng, who grew up watching the show. He was a fan of it and came and joined us.” But we’ll see what’s going on with the new version of Kahn soon enough as King of the Hill Season 14 premieres all ten of its episodes with Hulu on August 4th.