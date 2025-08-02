I Tried King of the Hill’s Alamo Beer & It’s Perfect for Hank (I Tell You What)

King of the Hill has released an official, real life version of Alamo Beer, and I was able to try it out ahead of the new Hulu revival. King of the Hill now has a new wave of episodes coming to Hulu in just a couple of days, and this new take on the series is making some big changes from the original. The characters have all aged nearly a decade from when we had last seen them on Fox, but there are a few things about each of them that hasn’t really changed too much. For example, Hank still loves Alamo Beer.

King of the Hill’s original series is built on Hank and his friends’ love of Alamo Beer specifically, and they have been getting drunk in the alley on that beer for a very long time. It’s a trend that’s going to continue with the new revival, and the Alamo Beer Co. in San Antonio, TX has released an official version of the Alamo Beer seen in the animated series to celebrate its big comeback with Hulu. Being based in San Antonio myself I was able to try it out, and it’s a beer that’s perfect for Hank. No frills, no real experimentation. It’s meant for you to be able to pound a ton in an afternoon.

Nick Valdez

What to Know for King of the Hill’s Alamo Beer

On first impression, it’s immediately clear that Alamo Beer Co.’s official King of the Hill beer is a faithful recreation of the animated beer itself. The design on the can is a dead ringer for the beer itself, and definitely stands out immediately when you look at it in person. It hides much of the legal and ingredient notices well in the back, so fans can display the can after drinking it without too much issue. Alcohol by volume is 4.4%, and at H-E-B (the local grocery in Texas) is sold for $9.99 USD for a six pack. Which is relatively reasonable for some beer, but I did have to hunt through several locations in town to find a pack.

That’s also the case for the taste of the beer itself. It’s not fancy nor does it have any kind of elevated flavor. It’s about the same as any beer you could find, and has a standard bitter taste you would find in a Budweiser or Coors Light brand. Honestly, the best way to describe it is that it’s an “alley beer.” This might sound like a negative, but it’s perfectly in line with what you would expect from a beer that Hank drinks. Hank and his friends absolutely love Alamo (and have even made themselves sick once getting some from Mexico), and Hank’s not one for thrills or frills in his beer.

He likes a beer that’s going to hit the same every time he drinks it, and drinks a lot of it pretty much every afternoon with his friends in the alley. That’s exactly the kind of beer Alamo’s real life version is. It’s a beer where you can drink one or two without really noticing a varying flavor, but eventually will find yourself knocking back that entire six pack over the course of a hot afternoon hanging out with your friends. In fact, I could easily see drinking way more than the six pack on a particularly wild night too. The official Alamo Beer is currently only available in San Antonio, Austin and other regional Texas locations as of this time, however.

What to Know for King of the Hill’s New Revival

King of the Hill Season 14 will be officially making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th. This new season is ten episodes in total, and all ten episodes will be streaming all at once. This new revival season ages up each of the characters at least ten years since the events of the original show, and will be bringing back original voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom for their respective roles. John Redcorn voice actor Jonathan Joss also returns for the new episodes as he was able to record his lines before his death.

Original Dale Gribble voice actor Johnny Hardwick also returns for a few episodes as he was able to record a bit before his death, but will be replaced by Toby Huss going forward. New additions to the voice cast include brand new characters such as Keith David as Brian Robertson, a brand new character who had been taking care of Hank’s house while he and Peggy had been living in Saudi Arabia, and Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio, who works with Bobby at his new restaurant in Dallas. Other new additions replacing older voice cast members include Ronnie Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone, Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, and Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble.