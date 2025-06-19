King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at New Nancy Design

King of the Hill is coming back with a whole new series later this Summer, and a new clip has debuted the first look at a much older Nancy Hicks-Gribble. King of the Hill’s new revival series is going to be taking place nearly a decade following the events of the original series, and like fans would hope to see from as grounded of a series the original was, each of the characters will be aging that amount of time as well. It means fans will be thrown into a whole new kind of Arlen when the new series airs on Hulu with new takes on each of the classic characters.

As King of the Hill prepares for its debut later this Summer, Hulu has steadily been revealing more promotional materials for the revival series giving fans new look at how each of the characters have changed in all that time. While we’ve gotten to see much of the main cast in action, the first full clip from the new King of the Hill episodes has also revealed the first look at how older Nancy is going to look in the new series. And she’s gone through some changes. Check it out below.

How Has Nancy Changed in King of the Hill?

In the first full clip for the King of the Hill revival series, Hank, Dale, Peggy and Nancy are visiting the George W. Bush Museum. Naturally Hank is the only one who seems to be truly interested in what’s being offered (despite the rocky start to Hank’s introduction to Bush all those years ago in the classic Season 5 episode, “The Perils of Polling”), and the others are just along for the ride. It’s one of the ways that Hank and Peggy will seemingly spend their new retirement time, but it’s clear that this is already causing a rift between he and Peggy as the revival explores this new status quo for the duo.

But the real interesting reveal is the first look at the older design for Nancy as this is the first official time this design has been featured in the promotional materials thus far. There’s quite a bit that can be gleamed from her design in this new era as well as it also likely solves a mystery that seemed to be teased previously. She might have not gone back to her affair with John Redcorn as the new opening theme sequence suggested, and her hairstyle might be the key to figuring that out.

What Does This Mean for Nancy?

In the classic Season 11 episode, “Hair Today, Gone Today” Nancy discovers that her hair is falling out due to female pattern baldness running in her family, and realizes that she’ll need to wear a wig in the future. She gets advice from her mother about what to do, and discovers that she could avoid cede hair loss if she kept up her affair with John Redcorn. She ultimately decides against it, and chooses to wear a wig from now on. This design seems to tease that she’s stayed faithful to Dale this entire time.

The key is in the design of her hair itself as her mother also had a similar shorter style for her own wig. It’s not a direct one-to-one comparison between the two, but it’s likely an indication that she’s continued to lose her hair. She kept the long flowing locks for her wig in the original series, but it’s likely to have changed over the years as he hair as changed as well. It’s a big adjustment for Nancy, and a tease for the kind of stories we’ll be seeing in King of the Hill’s new revival when it debuts with Hulu on August 4th.