The King of The Hill Revival Needs to Give Bill His Happy Ending

King of The Hill is returning for its fourteenth season this August, as Hulu is bringing back Hank Hill and company back to the small screen as they had previously done with shows like Futurama and Animaniacs. While many questions are surrounding the return of Hank, Peggy, and Bobby to Arlen, Texas, the recent intro released online has given animation fans quite a few teases at what is to come. When it comes the upcoming revival, one of the things that the show needs to do is finally give Bill Dauterive the happy ending he has so rightfully deserved.

The original series finale of King Of The Hill aired in 2009, titled “To Sirloin With Love.” With Bobby finding himself falling in love with grilling and setting the stage for his future profession as a chef, one of the last scenes with Bill was another hilarious knock against the character. When Bobby helped his team win the “Texas State Meat Grading Finals,” everyone was celebrating, though Bill had no one to celebrate with. Hugging a nearby baby cow, Bill would later show up at the Hill’s BBQ get-together, bringing an end to both the series and Dauterive’s part in it. With the recent intro of the series revealed earlier this summer, things might not be looking good for Bill’s potential happy ending.

Bill Vs. COVID

Since the original King of The Hill series ended, years have gone by between then and the arrival of the fourteenth season. The new intro, which you can see above, features Hank and his family leaving Arlen while Boomhauer, Bill, and Dale soldier on, eventually joined by the mystery man who bought the old Hill house. While Boomhauer apparently finds a new lady love and Dale runs for mayor, a different fate awaited BIll in typical Bill fashion. Coughing and leaving the intro for parts unknown, it appears as though Bill contracted COVID-19 and since he never returns for the rest of the intro, it leaves fans to wonder what exactly happened to Dauterive during the show’s time away.

So far, King of The Hill fans have learned that Hank took his family to Saudi Arabia to live in a pitch-perfect recreation of a quiet American neighborhood for work. With Hank’s friends remaining in Arlen, the creators haven’t said much about Bill as of yet, though luckily, promotional images have shown that Bill does survive his potential bout with COVID. Luckily, Bill’s original voice actor Stephen Root is returning to take on the role all these years later, proving that there is a place for Dauterive in this “brave new world.”

What Does A Happy Ending For Bill Look Like?

For Bill, the original thirteen seasons of King of The Hill saw him on the receiving end of trials and tribulations that many other characters couldn’t dream of handling. Struggling with depression and loneliness, Hank’s friend was a hilarious character but he also had quite a few problems that seemed never ending in his life. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Bill settling down and getting hitched is the cure for his ills, but it might come with Dauterive finally finding acceptance in himself.

Bill found himself gaining some serious muscle when he fell in with weight lifters and even found acceptance with athletes when his diabetes saw him using a wheelchair. In the seventh season, Dauterive started dating Kahn’s mother, showing Bill at one of the happiest times of his life. Ultimately, this relationship wouldn’t last but it did prove that the supporting character could find love on more than one occasion. Since the announcement of the King of The Hill revival, many have wondered if this will be the start of many new seasons to come, meaning that the fourteenth season might not be the show’s last. Here’s hoping that whenever the revival does come to an end, it finally gives Bill the ending that he so rightfully deserves.

