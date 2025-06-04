King of the Hill Revival Is Bringing Back a Surprising Character for New Role

King of the Hill is coming back for a new series of episodes later this Summer, and its new revival with Hulu is going to bring back a rather surprising character for a new main character role. King of the Hill is now in the midst of coming back with a brand new wave of episodes set nearly a decade after the events of the original show. This means that the new series will be featuring older versions of all of the fan-favorite characters, and they will be at much different points in their lives than we had seen them last.

King of the Hill is steadily revealing new details about what to expect from the new revival series as it gears up for its premiere with Hulu this August, but one of the updates has been fairly surprising as it has revealed that Chane Wassanasong is going to be playing a key role in Bobby’s now adult life. After being one of Bobby’s biggest bullies in the original series, it seems like the years since have brought them close enough to hang out with one another regularly in the new series.

Why Is Chane Returning in New King of the Hill?

In the first synopsis for Hulu’s King of the Hill series, it not only teases that Hank and Peggy have been out of the United States for the last decade as Hank worked a new job in Saudi Arabia, but also confirmed that Bobby is now in his 20s, “Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.” This synopsis not only reveals that Bobby has found success in Dallas as a chef, but that he continues to hang out with his childhood friends Connie and Joseph after all this time as well.

The Dallas setting is an interesting one as it will be taking Bobby outside of Arlen for the most part, but the more intriguing part of the synopsis is that his friend group includes Chane for some reason. Chane was Bobby’s biggest rival in the original series as not only was he a rival for Connie’s affections, but he also openly bullied Bobby (with his most famously making Bobby eat dirt at one point). So to see the two hanging around together teases either a change this long time dynamic thanks to being much older, or that Chane’s still kind of pushing Bobby around. Either way, it’s still a very interesting character from Bobby’s middle school circle to bring back in a more expanded role.

What Does This Mean for New King of the Hill?

Including Chane in an adult Bobby’s friend group does open up a few avenues to explore. It could showcase how Bobby has grown beyond any of the things we saw fuss over as a kid, and could be a sign of his maturity. It’s a reflection of how Hank and Peggy raised him, and it’s clear that he’s done well for himself in the years since his parents have been in Saudi Arabia. But it also opens up a lot of questions about what these older versions of Connie, Joseph and Chane are up to overall.

If Bobby has become a chef, are the other three currently in school or some other type of career? They could also all be located in Dallas and pursuing other ventures that Bobby is a part of. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see how it all plays out when King of the Hill‘s revival makes its debut with Hulu on August 4th.