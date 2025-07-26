King of the Hill Creator Confirms Whether The Show is an Anime

For many years, there has been a question surrounding Arlen, Texas and those who have become big enthusiasts for the Hill family. King of the Hill is an animated series that originally released on Fox and is clearly a success story when it comes to the world of Western animation. With Hulu set to bring the series back for a fourteenth season next month, the creators of the Hill family attended San Diego Comic-Con to keep the hype train chugging along. In a new interview, co-creator Mike Judge has confirmed a long asked question surrounding the beloved animated show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with outlet IGN, Judge was asked whether he believed King of the Hill is an anime, since fans have been saying as such for quite some time online, “Yeah, I saw something about that on Twitter,” Mike stated in the conversation, “people saying it’s an anime and I can’t remember….Sure, why not? I don’t see the downside and I like a lot of animes.” While Judge didn’t go into detail regarding what anime he has watched in the past, this statement goes a long way in finally laying to the rest the hilarious argument over whether the Hill family would fit right in with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and more.

How is Arlen’s Return?

Earlier this week, we here at ComicBook.com released our review of the King of the Hill revival, giving the show a “4 out of 5.” Marking the Hulu series as one of the best television revivals, here’s what we had to say, “King of the Hill is not afraid of moving forward with the times and making certain adjustments to fit the modern era. There have been some adjustments to the voice cast, and some new additions to help flesh out Arlen’s world in good ways. But importantly, it never feels like anything has been changed for the sake of change itself. Each one falls in line with the character personalities that fans got to fall in love with all those years ago, but have been given updates that instead make for some awesome new stories. King of the Hill is back, and it really is better than ever.”

King of the Hill will arrive on Hulu on August 4th, with all ten episodes of the fourteenth season landing at once. As of the writing of this article, the streaming service has yet to confirm whether a fifteenth season is in the works, though voice actors have alluded to the idea that the return of the Hills might just be beginning. With Beavis And Butt-Head’s third season of its revival arriving later this year on Comedy Central, Mike Judge definitely has his hands full across the board.

Want to stay up to date with everything involved with Arlen, Texas? Follow along with ComicBook.com for the latest updates on King of the Hill and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime, or hit us up in the comments.