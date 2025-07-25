King of the Hill Revival Casts Hank Hill’s “Replacement”

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season will arrive on August 4th, with all ten episodes of the revival landing on Hulu at once. While many questions have surrounded the Hill family’s comeback to Arlen, Texas, one major question surrounding the series has been Hank’s “replacement.” From the promotional material leading up to the animated show’s return, a new character seemingly took Hank’s place during his years away. The new character has recently been revealed to be named “Brian Robertson” and a legendary actor has been cast to bring this role to life. If you’re a fan of animation, you’re sure to know the actor bringing Brian to life.

Confirmed by outlet IndieWire, Keith David will be playing the part of Hank’s replacement, Brian Robertson. Robertson is the one who had previously been renting the Hill family’s house while Hank and Peggy were in Saudi Arabia, clearly fitting right into the group dynamic with Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill. Alongside David, the outlet also confirmed that actor Anthony “Citric” Campos is taking on the role of Emilio, a new character who works alongside Bobby at his new role as a chef in a Dallas restaurant. While many classic characters are making a comeback, it seems that the Hulu revival is fit to bursting with new characters to boot.

The Legend of Keith David

Keith David has been a titanic voice actor during his long career in the entertainment world, taking on roles such as Gargoyles’ Goliath, Spawn, Darkseid, Masters of The Universe: Revelation’s Hordak, The Princess And The Frog’s Dr. Facilier, and too many others to count. One of the biggest most recent roles David has brought to life is in the runaway hit known as The Hazbin Hotel, wherein the actor takes on the role of the animated series’ Husk. With San Diego Comic-Con revealing that the highly anticipated second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this October, David appears to have a lot on his plate for the rest of 2025.

As for David’s new character in King of the Hill, not much has been revealed regarding his personality, his background, or what role he’ll play in the upcoming revival. With Hank and Peggy gone for quite some time thanks to Hill’s new job in the Middle East, Brian Robertson has had plenty of time to make himself a well-known name in Arlen. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what role Keith David’s character has in the revival, now that the Hills are back in town.

King of the Hill’s revival has only been confirmed for ten episodes, though obviously, fans of the Hill family are hoping for more. While far from confirmed, voice actors surrounding the project have hinted at the idea that there is a fifteenth season is in the works. Fingers crossed that Hulu will announce that the future is looking bright for the Hills.

Via Indie Wire