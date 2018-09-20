Kristen Bell Confirms ‘Veronica Mars’ Return To Hulu

It looks like the reports of a Veronica Mars revival were spot on. Not long ago, Kristen Bell took to social media to confirm the project was in the works, and fans are all game to see the suspenseful franchise make a comeback.

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! 🙂 A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018

Shortly after Bell sent out the confirmation, Hulu backed her up with a tweet of their own. So, it looks like the long-rumored revival is a go at the company, and fans are showering social media with their Veronica Mars love.

A short synopsis for the revival has also been shared, and it can be found below. According to press details, Veronica Mars‘ new series will be a limited one with eight episodes. Original director Rob Thomas will return to pen the first episode’s script, and Bell will reprise her titular role.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Veronica Mars got its start back in 2004 and has since grown a dedicated cult following. The teen noir series follows a young woman named Veronica Mars working as a private investigator as she goes through high school and into college. After three seasons went out, Veronica Mars was cancelled, and it remained shelved until a fund-raiser in 2013 went live. Fans were able to fund the feature, and the film went live in 2014.

Veronica Mars was directed by Rob Thomas and written by Thomas and Diane Ruggiero, and starred Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Tina Majorino, Krysten Ritter, Martin Starr, Gaby Hoffmann and more.

