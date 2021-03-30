Kung Fu Reboot Getting Encore Presentation of Pilot Episode on TNT

✖

The CW's highly-anticipated reboot of Kung Fu is set to debut on the network on Wednesday, April 7th, but fans will have another opportunity to see the pilot episode. The episode will be rebroadcast at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 11th on TNT. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the encore presentation is part of WarnerMedia's efforts to expose original content to more than just its primary platform. The TBS reboot of the competition series Wipeout which debuts on Thursday, April 1st will also get similar treatment, with that show's debut being re-aired on The CW on Friday, April 12th at 8 p.m. CT.

In Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

The series inspired by the original 1970s series which starred David Carradine and is just the latest time that Kung Fu has been revisited. There was the 1986 Kung Fu movie, 1987's failed pilot Kung Fu: The Next Generation, and the 1993 series Kung Fu: The Legend Continues. The possibility of revisiting the franchise as a modern film has been speculated about multiple times over the years, with Baz Luhrmann and Bill Paxton both attached to it in various instances.

Kung Fu is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

Kung Fu is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 7th at 8/7c on The CW.