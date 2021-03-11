New Kung Fu Reboot Poster Released

✖

Things are steadily getting back to a sense of normal in terms of The CW's roster of original programming. Many of the networks' Arrowverse series are in full swing, as are non-comics offerings such as Walker and All American, and soon, the highly-anticipated reboot of Kung Fu will make its debut as well. A reinvention of the David Carradine-starring series from the 1970s, the new, female-led series will debut on the network on Wednesday, April 7th and now, The CW has released a brand new poster for the series.

This latest poster is the second for the upcoming series and while it has some of the elements of the previously-released poster, this one features the series debut date as well as series star Olivia Liang front and center. You can check it out for yourself below.

(Photo: The CW)

The CW’s Kung Fu reboot is just the latest revival of the classic television series. In 1986, there was a Kung-Fu movie, followed by Kung Fu: The Next Generation in 1987. That failed pilot starred Brandon Lee. In 1993, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues aired for four seasons. A Kung Fu movie was a more modern sensibility has been on the radar intermittently for years, with actor/director Bill Paxton and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann both attached to it at various points.

In Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents (Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister (Shannon Dang), pre-med brother (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the ruthless assassin (Gwendoline Yeo) who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions, with writer/executive producer Christina M. Kim (“Blindspot,” “Lost”) and executive producers Martin Gero (“Blindspot,” “LA Complex”), Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale”).

Kung Fu will debut on The CW on Wednesday, April 7th at 8/7c.

Are you looking forward to the Kung Fu reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.