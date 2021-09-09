Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Celebrates Work on Season 2 With Shang-Chi Bus Kick Stunt

After a successful first season, The CW’s Kung Fu reboot will return for Season 2 sometime in the spring as part of the network’s midseason lineup which means work is underway on the next chapter of Nicky Shen’s journey. And to celebrate, series star Olivia Liang is taking some cues from another heroic martial arts master. On Twitter, Liang shared a short video of herself learning to do the bus kick stunt from Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and she had a message for star Simu Liu: she’s coming for him after she’s had a little more practice.



“First day back with my #CWKungFu fam and they indulged me when I begged them to teach me how to do THE #shangchi bus kick. Simu Liu, watch ur back, I’m coming for u after I’ve trained for 300 more hours,” Liang wrote.

first day back with my #CWKungFu fam and they indulged me when i begged them to teach me how to do THE #shangchi bus kick. @SimuLiu watch ur back i’m coming for u after i’ve trained for 300 more hours pic.twitter.com/Uy0PPvyJIN — olivia liang (@olivialiang_) September 9, 2021





Liang has been a very vocal supporter of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings since the film’s release, but she’s also been pretty hyped about that bus kick since the first trailer for the film. Back in April, after the trailer’s release revealed that bus kick, Liang shared a short video of herself imitating it on the set of Kung Fu with the caption “me after watching the #ShangChi trailer and watching that f-cking bus fight omgomgomg.”



As for that bus kick, Liu recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the scene in the film, celebrating the impressive stunt work on the film.



“Every breathtaking stunt in our movie is the result of months of previsualization, choreography, rehearsal, rigging and testing before we get to the shoot day. And as far as stunt teams went, we had the very best in the world. Stunts like this baseball slide off the front of a bus felt straightforward in rehearsal, but was a whole different ballgame once you factored in the hydraulics and the wind machines. When you insist on practical effects, you pay the human price. The bumps and scrapes add up and in my case resulted in my knee swelling up to the size of a tennis ball after this day. Still, they had to drag me off that bus; I wanted to go over and over again, until it was perfect, and then some. I loved every second of it. Catch @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in cinemas now, and witness some of the most incredible action sequences to grace the MCU,” Liu wrote.



The first season of Kung Fu is now streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 is expected to debut on The CW sometime in 2022. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now.