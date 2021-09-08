Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video From Bus Fight

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was finally released last week, and not only does it have the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had an impressive weekend at the box office. The movie’s star, Simu Liu, has been sharing a lot of fun content on social media ranging from his press tour highlights to sweet messages to fans. In the actor’s latest Instagram post, he paid homage to the impressive stunts of the movie and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s epic bus fight.

“Every breathtaking stunt in our movie is the result of months of previsualization, choreography, rehearsal, rigging and testing before we get to the shoot day. And as far as stunt teams went, we had the very best in the world. Stunts like this baseball slide off the front of a bus felt straightforward in rehearsal, but was a whole different ballgame once you factored in the hydraulics and the wind machines. When you insist on practical effects, you pay the human price. The bumps and scrapes add up and in my case resulted in my knee swelling up to the size of a tennis ball after this day. Still, they had to drag me off that bus; I wanted to go over and over again, until it was perfect, and then some. I loved every second of it. Catch @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in cinemas now, and witness some of the most incredible action sequences to grace the MCU,” Liu wrote. You can check out his post below:

More and more Marvel stars have been taking to social media to showcase the movie’s stunts and praise the hard-working stuntpeople. Shang-Chi‘s Awkwafina dedicated a post to her stunt double, Lee Chesley, over the weekend. We also saw a lot of posts in honor of the stuntwomen who worked on Black Widow after the movie was released this summer, including praise from Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) and a funny photo from David Harbor (Red Guardian). Loki‘s Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie) also shared some love for the stuntwomen of the Disney+ series on social media, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

