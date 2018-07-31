TV Shows

Kurt Sutter Teases ‘Mayans MC’ Season Premiere in New Tweet

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has taken to Twitter to tease the Mayans MC series premiere date.

In a new tweet, Sutter wrote that “the next chapter begins” on September 4, then adding Mayans MC-related hashtags.

The new post also shared promotional artwork from the show that features series star J. D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

A number of Sutter’s fans have commented on the post, with many of them expressing personal excitement and anticipation for the new series.

“So excited, [Sons of Anarchy] was my favorite tv show ever,” one person said. “I’m excited to see what you and the cast do with Mayans.”

“Soooo Can’t wait!! Looks like it is going to be so good,” someone else commented.

“You should have asked for a cameo,” another fan suggested. “A crazy biker with a HUGE skull tattoo on the top of your head! GROWL!”

In a recent interview with Deadline, Sutter opened up about the violent tone of Mayans MC and spoke about how it compares to its predecessor, as well as how he and series co-creator Elgin James each approach the subject matter.

“In terms of tone? The big challenge of dovetailing [Sons of Anarchy] into this is, you can’t ignore what we did for seven seasons, and the fanbase of that show, because we want to bring them along for the ride,” Sutter said. “Tonally, it’s about finding the balance where it feels familiar enough to be satisfying yet can ultimately find its own voice.”

“The challenge for both of us is, how do we honor what our creative sensibilities are in this world and then ultimately allow it to become its own thing,” he rhetorically asked. “For him, he’s brought a lot to the table, in terms of story, and all his stuff. He runs the writers room for me, so he and the writers are doing the heavy lifting. His story sensibility has been integral in rooting this into a culture.”

Fans can see all the action and drama of Mayans MC for themselves when it premieres on FX in less than one month.

