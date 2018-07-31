Kurt Sutter Teases ‘Mayans MC’ Season Premiere in New Tweet

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has taken to Twitter to tease the Mayans MC series premiere date.

In a new tweet, Sutter wrote that “the next chapter begins” on September 4, then adding Mayans MC-related hashtags.

The new post also shared promotional artwork from the show that features series star J. D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

A number of Sutter’s fans have commented on the post, with many of them expressing personal excitement and anticipation for the new series.

You’re a living genius! I remember spending so much of my time eagerly waiting for every #SoA. The story was gold. Can’t wait for another chapter of doing this all over again. For #mayanmc!!! Hail!!! — TheMoose™ (@TheMooseSayz) July 31, 2018

“So excited, [Sons of Anarchy] was my favorite tv show ever,” one person said. “I’m excited to see what you and the cast do with Mayans.”

Can’t wait! Soo excited to see all this come about and to see how a “post Jax teller ” world thrives … Hope to also see some reg SOA peeps here and there esp two lil men 😀 — Alicia Howlett🌸🦋🌻 (@AliciaHowlett) July 30, 2018

“Soooo Can’t wait!! Looks like it is going to be so good,” someone else commented.

“You should have asked for a cameo,” another fan suggested. “A crazy biker with a HUGE skull tattoo on the top of your head! GROWL!”

Yup that’s my new wallpaper on all devices. Thank you Kurt, you mad mad GENUS you…. Oh did I mention that I’m thinking of closing down my little Shop just to get ready for Tuesday night sept. 4th. I mean how can I work with MayansMC on my mind All damn day long, right? lol — JAFO6930 (@JAFO6930) July 30, 2018

In a recent interview with Deadline, Sutter opened up about the violent tone of Mayans MC and spoke about how it compares to its predecessor, as well as how he and series co-creator Elgin James each approach the subject matter.

“In terms of tone? The big challenge of dovetailing [Sons of Anarchy] into this is, you can’t ignore what we did for seven seasons, and the fanbase of that show, because we want to bring them along for the ride,” Sutter said. “Tonally, it’s about finding the balance where it feels familiar enough to be satisfying yet can ultimately find its own voice.”

“The challenge for both of us is, how do we honor what our creative sensibilities are in this world and then ultimately allow it to become its own thing,” he rhetorically asked. “For him, he’s brought a lot to the table, in terms of story, and all his stuff. He runs the writers room for me, so he and the writers are doing the heavy lifting. His story sensibility has been integral in rooting this into a culture.”

Fans can see all the action and drama of Mayans MC for themselves when it premieres on FX in less than one month.