Yellowstone 1883 Spinoff Gets More Episodes for Paramount+

It looks like the Yellowstone universe isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On Tuesday, during Paramount’s Investor Event, it was announced that Paramount+ has ordered more episodes of 1883, the record-breaking prequel series that debuted late last year. Additionally, the streaming service has also ordered 1932, which is being described as “the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story”, and will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. More information about these new episodes is expected to be revealed at a later date, although it has been confirmed that the episode will debut later this year. This news comes after Yellowstone was also renewed for a fifth season.

1883 stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Lamonica Garrett, and Isabel May all star in the series as settlers making their way across the country on a treacherous wagon trail to Oregon. The story examines the first members of the Dutton family to journey to Montana, eventually founding the Yellowstone Ranch.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of ‘Yellowstone’ further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, echoed. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” executive producer David C. Glasser added. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

