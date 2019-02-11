‘L.A.’s Finest’: First Trailer for Bad Boys Spinoff Series Released

After going 16 years without hearing from the characters of Bad Boys, the franchise is going all in on some new projects. Now not only is Bad Boys for Life now in production, with both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returning, but a TV spinoff centered around Bad Boys II fan-favorite Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) is also on the way. On Thursday morning, the first trailer for the spinoff series, L.A.’s Finest, was released online, along with the series premiere date.

The spinoff will debut its first three episodes on May 13th on Spectrum, making its mark as the first Spectrum Original TV series. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Union first played Syd in Bad Boys II back in 2003, but she’s moving on to bigger and better things in this new series. Having left her life in Miami behind, Syd has moved across the country to California and worked to become a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department. At the start of the series, Syd is given a new partner, Nancy McKenna, played by Jessica Alba. Nancy is a single mother who has a complicated past, and plenty of secrets of her own. The two characters will take down some of the more notorious criminals L.A. has to offer, and learn to deal with each other along the way. Like their male counterparts in Bad Boys, this duo isn’t afraid to bend and break the rules when necessary.

Also appearing on L.A.’s Finest is Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Union and Alba will both serve as executive producers alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, and Anton Cropper. Both Sonnier and Margolis penned the series while Cropper directed the pilot.

What do you think of the trailer for L.A.’s Finest? Are you excited for the Bad Boys spinoff series? Let us know in the comments.