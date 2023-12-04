The Late Show Hiatus Extends Amid Stephen Colbert's Continued Recovery

New episodes of The Late Show have been postponed again as Stephen Colbert continues his recovery.

The Late Show will be without new episodes for at least one more week. Monday, Stephen Colbert announced he's taking another week off as he continues recovering from an appendectomy late last month. Colbert made the announcement on his Threads account, saying he's taking it easy due to the advice of his medical team.

"I'm listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal," Colbert said. "Thank you for all your well wishes and I'll see you soon."

New episodes for the iconic late night show were temporarily paused after Thanksgiving because Colbert suffered from a ruptured appendix, a medical emergency in every sense of the word.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week. I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix," Colbert posted on Threads last week. "I'm grateful to my doctors for their care and to Evie and the kids for putting up with me. Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

The burst appendix is the second medical issue Colbert has suffered from this fall. In October, the late night host paused episodes after he tested positive for COVID-19. The host also cancelled episodes in 2022 because of COVID as well.

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the show's May 2022 announcement read. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."

Colbert has been open about his experience hosting The Late Show during the pandemic, as well as how his anxieties about the virus impacted his time as a performer.

"I'm glad to have relaxed into that vulnerable feeling because it makes you less nervous in general about being a public figure, let alone a public performer," Colbert explained in a 2021 interview with Variety. "It's like you're saying, 'Well, this is really what I'm like, and I hope that's OK with you.' And to find out that was OK was another level of becoming myself, of which this entire show has been a journey to."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news on when new episodes of The Late Show will return to air.