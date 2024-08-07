Law & Order: SVU Adds New Detective, Promotes Fan Fave to Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU returns in just over two months, and when it hits the small screen once more it will boast two changes to the cast. The first of those changes is a change in status, and it’s quite a welcome one for those who have been following the show. According to Deadline Detective Terry Bruno isn’t going anywhere, as Kevin Kane has been upgraded to a series regular for season 26. That’s not all though, as SVU has also added a new detective to the mix, which will be played by Griselda’s Juliana Aidén Martinez. Fans don’t have to wait long to meet her either, as the show premieres on October 3rd.

Terry Is Sticking Around

Kane’s character actually debuted in season 24, but what seemed like it could be a limited appearance for that particular story has grown into a pretty much full-time role on Benson’s team. Bruno was previously part of the Bronx Special Victims Unit, and at one point he helps Benson and Fin track down a serial rapist. After Amanda Rollins leaves he is brought in on a somewhat trial basis, but since then he’s been a big part of the team and has become one of Benson’s most reliable detectives.

Kane has been a wonderful addition to the show since finding his way into the mix, and it’s great to see him become a full-time part of the cast. Kane has been a part of past Law & Order seasons as well as different characters, appearing in season 9, season 13, season 17, and season 20.

A New Detective

Martinez will be joining the cast as a new detective, but it’s now known who she will be playing just yet. There have been several different detectives on Benson’s team over the past few years, but hopefully, Martinez will be sticking around for a while. Last season the main team included Benson, Fin, Bruno, Toni Churlish, Joe Velasco, and at one point Grace Mundy, but Mundy left before the season ended. It’s not known whether or not Churlish will be returning either, and if not Martinez will likely be stepping into that spot on the team.

SVU will make its long-awaited return to the lineup on October 3rd and will premiere right after the return of the flagship Law & Order series that same day. NBC previously revealed its full 2024 slate, including The Voice, The Irrational, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and more. One major change will be that the third hour of the Thursday lineup will not house Law & Order: Organized Crime, as the show is now exclusive to Peacock. No premiere date for Organized Crime has been revealed yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

