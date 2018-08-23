‘Legacies’ Adds ‘Once Upon a Time’ Alum Karen David

The cast of The CW‘s upcoming The Originals spinoff, Legacies, has added a new member.

Deadline reports that Karen David is joining the cast in a recurring role as the school’s guidance counselor, witch Emma Tig. She’s described as being the “moral support and shoulder to cry on” for students at the Salvatore School, though it sounds like the school’s headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) likely needs her help more after a series of complicated relationships over the course of The Vampire Diaries, the series Legacies is ultimately descended from.

Best known for her role as Princess Jasmine on Once Upon a Time as well as Princess Isabella on Galavant, David’s role on Legacies is said to part of a season-long arc. Some fans of series have already begun to speculate that her character could end up being a romantic interest for Alaric, especially as Caroline (Candice King) and other Vampire Diaries alum may not be regular presences on the show.

“We were supportive of bringing some of the people back and to the degree [Julie] feels is necessary,” network president Mark Pedowitz said earlier this month. “With any spinoff, you have to stand on your own two feet. So, bringing back characters — if they’re organic — makes the most sense. But you have to stand on your own two feet.”

Set in Mystic Falls, Legacies serves as a continuation of the story begun in The Vampire Diaries and carried through with The Originals. It will follow Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the 17-year-old vampire-werewolf-witch “tribrid” still dealing with the death of both of her parents as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted along with a new generation of supernatural beings trying to find their place in the world.

Julie Plec, who was behind both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, co-writes and executive produces Legacies with Brett Matthews, along with Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo. The series will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25.