Legends of the Hidden Temple: The CW Reveals Poster and Synopsis for Upcoming Reboot

The Nickelodeon game show series Legends of the Hidden Temple is getting a reboot on The CW, and the network has revealed a new poster and synopsis for its version of the show - check all of that out, below! Legends of the Hidden Temple was originally supposed to premiere on Quibi, but that plan fell through when the short-content streaming service fell apart in face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CW scooped it up out of development limbo and announced that it would still make a return to the airwaves - albeit featuring adult contestants instead of children, this time.

Now here are further details about The CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot, along with the new promo poster:

(Photo: The CW)

This supersized, adult version of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the“Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner. Based on the original game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”).

And here is the casting call for new adult contestants, which went out earlier this month:

"Once again, the gate to Olmec’s temple is about to open, but this time it’s for grown-ups!" the listing reads. "Doron Ofir Casting is thrilled to announce that for a select few contestants, the journey begins anew. We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple - avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards - and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!

"If you grew up on Legends of the Hidden Temple and dreamed of your own epic Temple Run, it’s time to live that dream! Seeking teams of two who are able to be in the Los Angeles area during the month of July, who work well together and want to prove they have what it takes. Legends super-fans are a plus! Are you and a friend ready to become Legends? The choice is yours, and yours alone. Apply now, and LETS ROCK!"

The CW's Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot has no premiere date yet.