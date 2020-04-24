Legends of Tomorrow: Marc Guggenheim Reveals Awesome Practical Effects From The Star Trek Episode

✖

In the latest trailer for the second half of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season, fans learned that the upcoming episode "The One Where We're Trapped On TV" will feature a send-up of Star Trek, as well as nods to Friends and likely other TV shows from the past. The Star Trek sequence, called "Star Trip" in the world of Legends, will feature some throwback, practical effects, including using models of the Waverider against a green screen instead of doing a CGI version. Series co-creator Marc Guggenheim, who directed the episode, took to social media today to share a brief clip of the model Waverider being shot against a green screen background for the "Star Trip" segment.

If you have ever seen classic footage of the making of Star Trek or Star Wars, you've likely seen shots like this one, with incredibly detailed miniature versions of the ships flying through a green or blue screen. This isn't the first practical Waverider, of course -- it's not uncommon forhe show to need an exterior shot of part of the ship -- but it isn't the norm.

You can check it out below.

The episode isn’t out yet, but since it’s in the trailer... we shot the spaceships for Star Trip with miniatures old school style. ⁦@ZoicStudios⁩ pic.twitter.com/3G6ieT2Kgn — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) April 24, 2020

The episode seems like something of a thematic follow-up to last year's "Legends of To-Meow-Meow," in which Charlie, John Constantine, and Zari visited a number of alternate timelines, and saw that in each of htem, the changes made to the history of the world made it worse. In each case, the Legends themselves appeared as comedic riffs on classic TV series like Charlie's Angels, The A-Team, and Sesame Street. It will be interesting to see how Guggenheim and company differentiate this time around from the way they handled it last time.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.

