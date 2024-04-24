Legion Star Addresses a Potential Marvel Return

It's a big year for Dan Stevens so far, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Abigail before appearing in Cuckoo next month. The actor has a vast filmography ranging from Downton Abbey and The Guest to Beauty and the Beaty and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. However, some fans might know Stevens best for playing David Haller in the beloved Marvel series, Legion. The show ran for three seasons on FX and was set in an alternate timeline of the X-Men movies. Now that Deadpool & Wolverine is bringing the Fox Universe and the MCU together, Marvel fans are imagining all types of potential crossovers. Recently, Mama's Geeky had the chance to chat with Stevens while the actor was promoting Abigail, and he addressed the possibility of playing David again in the MCU.

"I love that character," Stevens shared. "I loved doing that show, and it was such a creative team behind it. Yeah, I loved it, so if they bring it back, I'm here."

Stevens was alongside his Abigail co-star, Kathryn Newton, for the interview. Of course, Newton is no stranger to Marvel, having played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania. Newton asked Stevens, "How can you team up with Cassie Lang?"

"Could you make that happen?" Stevens asked Newton. "I don't know," she replied. "Call Kevin [Feige]."

"Shrink Legion down to little, tiny size," Stevens suggested.

You can check out the interview below:

You know I had to mention Legion when talking to Dan Stevens! Then he and Kathryn Newton brainstormed how Legion and Cassie Lang could cross paths in the MCU...



Also, see Abigail in theaters because it's the most fun you'll have all year! #Abigail pic.twitter.com/2vYnQQxvqj — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 18, 2024

What Is Abigail About?

You can read the official synopsis for Abigail here: "From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not)."

In addition to Stevens and Newton, Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream (2022), In the Heights), Alicia Weir (Matilda: The Musical), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Abigail is now playing in theaters.