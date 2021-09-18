LEGO Treats With Not-Too-Spooky Star Wars Shorts for Halloween

LEGO will “Celebrate the Season” of Halloween by putting together five frightfully fun and not-too-spooky Star Wars shorts. Built with LEGO minifigures of fan-favorite characters from series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Grogu from The Mandalorian, the animated shorts return to a plastic LEGO galaxy far, far away. The shorts, available on the LEGO YouTube channel and collected below, are released ahead of the all-new LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales original special streaming soon as part of October’s Hallowstream event on Disney+.

Find the single shorts and their official descriptions below, or watch the complete collection in the video above.

Celebrate the Season: Trick-or-Treat

As the Mandalorian searches door to door for Grogu in Moff Gideon’s light cruiser he comes across something… unusual. The Stormtroopers are celebrating and handing out candy. Will the Mandalorian be able to find Grogu despite the Halloween festivities?

Celebrate the Season: Scary Starship

It’s a decorating contest for Boba Fett’s starship as Boba and the Mandalorian keep trying to one up each other with wild and creepy designs. However, an expected winner emerges to put both Boba & the Mandalorian to shame with their design. Watch the video to find out who wins the competition, if you dare!

Celebrate the Season: Carving Up the Competition

Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul have an epic pumpkin carving duel in the Mandalore throne room. Bo Katan cheers Ahsoka on while Gar Saxon and troops root for Darth Maul. Who’s going to create the winning Jack-O’-Lantern?

Celebrate the Season: Ghost Ship

As Moff Gideon and Stormtroopers play cards aboard his light cruiser, strange ghostly happenings terrify them. The Mandalorian and Grogu also happen to be sneaking around the ship… so is it really haunted? Find out!

Celebrate the Season: The Pumpkin Batch

In a scary pumpkin patch, the Bad Batch take out battle droid guards in order to retrieve pumpkins for a grateful village. All seems to be going according to plan, until an old friend shows up to spoil the fun.

