Leonard Nimoy Documentary To Air Nationally On PBS

American Public Television today announced that the documentary film Remembering Leonard Nimoy will air on all 365 Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) stations on November 1, 2017.

The documentary was produced and directed by Nimoy’s daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, David Knight. The film premiered in May on WGBH in Boston and attracted sufficient attention to warrant a national broadcast.

“This was a heartfelt biography of a beloved popular culture figure,” American Public Television said in a statement. “We expect this will be well received by viewers as it offers an intimate look at Leonard Nimoy as a son, father, husband and a (later-in-life) social media activist. The film also puts a (well-known) human face on COPD as it documents how Leonard and his family dealt with a progressive condition, how he went public with his disease, and the effects it had on his life and family, etc. We admire the goal to honor Leonard’s legacy by raising public awareness of COPD.”

Remembering Leonard Nimoy features interviews with Nimoy’s family members, including his children, Julie and Adam, his wife Susan, stepson Aaron and his six grandchildren. Each shares poignant stories memories of the Stark Trek icon. The documentary also includes never-seen-before home videos and photographs. You can watch the trailer of the film above.

Into to airing on WGBH and PBS national nationally, Creation Entertainment has confirmed that Remembering Leonard Nimoy will screen during Star Trek Las Vegas, the official Star Trek convention.

Nimoy passed away in 2015 at the age of 83 after succumbing to the end stages of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, which Nimoy raised awareness for during is later years. Although best known for playing Spock in Star Trek: The Original Series – a role he reprised for six Star Trek movies, guest appearances on Star Trek: The Next Generation and a small role in the Star Trek movie reboot – Nimoy was an actor, writer, producer, director, poet, host, voiceover artist, and photographer whose work spans decades.

