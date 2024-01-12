Letterkenny Cast Addresses Series Future After the Final Season

As sad as it sounds to say, Letterkenny really has come to an end. The 12th and final season of the beloved Canadian comedy from Jared Keeso hit Hulu just after Christmas, giving fans one last go-round with Wayne and the crew. Given its easy-going energy and timeless style of comedy, Letterkenny feels like a show that could come and go at any point, and the show's faithful will undoubtedly start asking about a reboot or reunion before too long.

So when could a Letterkenny return materialize? Several members of the show's cast talked with ComicBook.com about the recently released final season, and they shared their thoughts about the inevitable reunion conversations.

"I think people are already asking for it right now, so who knows? There could always be a Letterkenny movie somewhere down the line," K. Trevor Wilson told us. "I think that would be a very possible venture. If someone comes up with an idea that makes some money and everyone benefits from, there's absolutely no reason we can't all show up somewhere and have some fun again."

As for how long it will take for conversations about a Letterkenny reunion to start taking shape, Tyler Johnston was quick to say he'd like to see it happen sooner rather than later. It seems there will also be possibilities to appear in spinoff shows, like Shoresy, as Keeso continues developing projects and growing the franchise.

"Hopefully tomorrow. Let's go, baby, I'm ready! I'll paint my nails right now," he joked. "It's interesting because they've got Shoresy going on right now and Jared just got this deal with the expansion of the world. So we'll see what happens with the future of the world of Letterkenny. Our show has come to an end but I think that world is just going to continue to grow."

For Dylan Playfair, he hopes the Letterkenny cast doesn't take as long as The Eagles did to reunite and make art together again.

"I hope not as long as the Eagles took," Playfair said. "What was it, 14 years? When they got back on the road they were like, 'We never broke up, we just took a 14-year vacation.' Maybe if we start sending gift baskets to Jared it'll happen faster."

The Future of Letterkenny Live

In addition to the show itself, the cast has participated in a tour of live shows that bring fans closer to the Letterkenny characters they love. We asked the cast about potentially going out on the road again. Everyone sounded like they'd love to tour together at some point.

"I would love to do another tour. It was so fun. I think we'd all be pretty down to do it, for sure," said Michelle Mylett.

While the excitement is there for everyone, there's nothing official being planned as far as another live tour is concerned.

"You know, there's nothing on the books right now. There's no plans for Letterkenny live, I think," said Wilson. "Keeso is pretty busy with Shoresy and I know he's penning some new projects. He just signed a brand new deal to create more Letterkenny spinoffs and even some non-Letterkenny stuff. The door's always open as long as everyone's compensated fairly for their time. There's absolutely no reason we can't go back out on the road and do it again. But I the meantime I'm working on my own projects. It's been an interesting year not having Letterkenny it, but we're finding out what life after Letterkenny looks like and it's still pretty good."

You can watch the full interview with the Letterkenny cast in the video above!