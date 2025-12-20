White Lotus Star Joins Live-Action Tomb Raider Series

It’s been a busy few months for the Tomb Raider franchise, as franchise fans got the second season of Netflix’s animated series and the announcement of two new games at The Game Awards, including a remake of the original that started it all. It’s been busy on the live-action front as well, and now Prime Video’s anticipated Tomb Raider live-action series with Sophie Turner has added a star from HBO’s The White Lotus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest addition to the live-action Tomb Raider series is reportedly The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs (via Deadline), but no details have emerged regarding the role Isaacs will be playing in the series. Isaacs will only benefit the series in whatever role he ends up playing, and he’s coming off an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for his work in season 3 of The White Lotus.

Prime Video’s Tomb Raider Series Could Be Franchise’s Last Shot For A Long Time

The Tomb Raider franchise has experienced a bit of a lull over the past few years, with the only real appearance from the franchise being the Netflix animated series. The last major installment of the Tomb Raider games occurred in 2018 with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which completed the new Crystal Dynamics trilogy. 2018 was also the last year the franchise made it to the big screen with the Tomb Raider film starring Alicia Vikander.

Since then, it’s been relatively quiet, at least until this year. That’s when the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series came back to life, especially when the series found its lead star in Sophie Turner. The Game Awards brought even more hype with the reveal of two games, with one being a remake of the original Tomb Raider (but now installed in the new timeline) and the next true sequel in the series, which is titled Catalyst.

While that’s all great news, there’s a lot riding on the live-action series, especially with the talent involved. If a project that features Waller-Bridge, Turner, Sigourney Weaver, and now Isaacs can’t find success, it could very well be a long time before the franchise gets another shot in the TV and film realms. This is the franchise’s best shot to really spring into multimedia success, especially with two games on the horizon that can not only benefit from the buzz of a show but also help boost the character further into the spotlight.

If it all works out, we could see a full Tomb Raider renaissance, but if it doesn’t, there’s a chance the franchise gets put on ice for a while until someone else comes along that can perhaps crack the code. Hopefully, that’s not the case, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that the new series and the games find success when they eventually release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!