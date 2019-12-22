Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff Just Got Married in a Backyard Wedding

Congrats, Hilary Duff! The actor best known for playing the titular role in Lizzie McGuire is officially married. According to TMZ, the former Disney star tied the knot with Matthew Koma, a singer/songwriter and record producer who wrote Zedd’s Grammy-winning song, “Clarity.” The report says Duff and Koma wed in an “intimate and “private at-home ceremony in Los Angeles” in the couple’s backyard. The two got engaged back in May and have been dating for many years. Last October, they welcomed their baby daughter, Banks, who is Duff’s second child.

This is an exciting year for Duff, who will soon be reprising her iconic role in a Lizzie McGuire Sequel from Disney+.

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival earlier this year. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.) It was recently revealed that Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo, but there’s no word yet on whether or not Lalaine will be coming back as Miranda.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back one of the most popular Disney Channel series of all time along with some beloved and familiar faces,” Ricky Strauss, President of Content & Marketing for Disney+ said in a statement when the family’s casting was first announced. “With [original series creator Terri Minsky] at the helm and Hilary, Hallie, Robert, and Jake back after all these years, it’s our honor to welcome the McGuire family into the Disney+ family.”

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, continued. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

Currently, there is no release date set for the Lizzie McGuire revival, but production is underway on the show.