‘Locke & Key’ Reveals New Cast Members for Netflix Series

As Locke & Key heads further into development at Netflix, the streaming giant continues to announce cast members that be part of the upcoming comic adaptation for the streaming service. According to a new report from Deadline, Locke & Key is set to feature American Vandal alum Griffin Gluck and Steven Williams The Leftovers in roles on the show.

Gluck will play a character named Gabe, a student that goes to Matheson Academy — the same school attended by Kinsey Locke (Emilia Jones). Williams, on the other hand, will play Joe Ridgeway, a teacher at the aforementioned family. Gluck will reportedly serve as a series regular while Williams’ role is recurring.

In addition to Jones, Gluck, and Williams, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott have already been cast as Tyler and Bode Locke, respectively.

A live-action adaptation of the classic Joe Hill comic from IDW has been in development hell for nearly a decade. First developed as a show at Fox for the 2010-2011 Fall season, the first iteration eventually fell through — even when the pilot screened to a positive response of San Diego Comic-Con.

The current iteration of the show started being developed in 2015. Hulu kickstarted the process by ordering a pilot directed by It filmmaker Andres Muschietti, although the streaming platform ultimately decided not to move forward with the project. Instead, Netflix decided to give the property a ten-episode order to the project last year.

Carlton Cuse (Lost) serves as showrunner for the property and will produce alongside Hill (who has creator credits), Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. Though directing the Hulu pilot, Muschietti won’t return to direct any more episode. He will, however, receive executive producer credits alongside his sister Barbara Muschietti.

There has yet to be any information in regards to a potential release date for the Netflix original although casting news often signifies production is soon to begin if it hasn’t already.

Are you looking forward to finally seeing a live-action adaptation of Locke & Key? Were you a fan of the original comic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!