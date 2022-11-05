Marvel's Loki Built an Entire Set for a Cut Frog Thor Scene

The budgets for Marvel's new Disney+ offerings rival those of the feature films, allowing the House of Ideas to make blockbuster-quality content for a television format. Because of that, shows like WandaVision and Moon Knight have expansive sets built. When it comes to Loki, that means some of the sets built don't even make it in the final cut of the product. Case in point, there was a massive Asgardian throne room built for a particular Throg moment that was removed from the version of the series that made it to air.

The revelation was made by Loki production designer Kasra Farahani in Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series book. "We actually did build a throne. We did film it," Farahani said in the art book.

"You don't end up seeing it so much in the cut as that's the way it goes sometimes. It was for the Loki Asgardian flashbacks. There was also a Frog Thor scene that was scripted, and it was largely designed for that, but that ended up not playing out as it had originally been conceived."

Who voiced Throg in Loki Season One?

Believe it or not, Chris Hemsworth recorded lines from Throg's—or Frog Thor's—brief appearance. Loki alumnus Kate Herron made the revelation in a podcast appearance last year.

"Throg, getting him in [was fun]," Herron said on the podcast. "We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way. I haven't told anyone that yet, by the way, but we recorded him for that, so that's a new recording. That's a whole new recording and not recycled."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023.

