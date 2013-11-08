Loki: Lady Sif Actress Jaimie Alexander Sparks Rumors of Return for Thor Spinoff on Disney+

✖

Actress Jaimie Alexander hasn't been played Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World; while her character played a major role in the war against Malekith and the Dark Elves, the star has since been occupied by her NBC action series Blindspot. Though she didn't appear in Thor: Ragnarok, the subsequent Avengers movies, nor is she slated to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are eager to see Alexander reprise her role as Lady Sif. But a new photo on the actress' Instagram page has fans excited over the possibility for an impending return in Marvel Studios' Loki series coming to Disney+.

Alexander's casting has not yet been confirmed, and Loki still has weeks of filming on the first season before principal photography wraps. But this new image has fans speculating that she'll appear in the Disney+ show.

Some fans might be aware of the fact that Loki is currently filming in Atlanta. Cameras continued rolling after a substantial production delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; these new COVID-19 protocols derailed work on the series when the outbreak first interrupted filming in the United States earlier in March.

While Alexander has yet to reprise her role as Lady Sif (despite rumors of getting her own TV show) after playing major roles in the first two Thor films, fans are still eager to find out what happened to her.

Before filming on Loki was suspended due to the pandemic, Alexander was asked by fans what she had in the pipeline. Her answer did not confirm her involvement in the Disney+ series, but it certainly raised some alarms because of Marvel Studios' intense dedication to secrecy.

"Yes, once upon a time I was able to do that and I might have to do that again in the future so hopefully I haven't lost that gift," Alexander responded to a fan question on Instagram. "What am I working on now? I do wish I could tell you, but I would probably cease to exist, don't you think, if I actually told what I have coming up, so I can't tell you guys but thanks for asking anyway!"

Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hasn't closed the door on a Sif return. The producer previously spoke with ScreenRant about Sif's absence in Thor: Ragnarok.

"What has Loki been doing on that throne in guise of Odin? And we always liked the idea that he was doing a good job! He was doing a good, but shortsighted job," Feige explained. "The trains were running on time, but he wasn't paying attention to anything else going on in the universe or in the realms. ... So that was always one idea. And the idea that he would have to get rid of Heimdall, because Heimdall can see everything. That was an idea - and probably the Warriors Three, to discount them... which is probably an answer to a question I've been asked a few times today: Sif was probably banished. She's off somewhere."

Loki does not yet have a premiere date on Disney+, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information.