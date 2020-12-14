Loki Trailer Takes a Page From the Marvel TV Book of Easter Eggs

✖

At long last, fans have finally gotten their first extended look at Disney+'s Loki show, one that features Tom Hiddleston's long-awaited return as the Asgardian god of mischief. If you pay close enough attention to the events that unfold over the course of the trailer, those eagle-eyed viewers may notice an Easter egg ripped straight from the minds of those behind the defunct Marvel Television.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers will find Loki (Hiddleston) and a group of TVA (Time Variance Authority) agents storming a Roxxcart, a big-box store owned by none other than Roxxon. Long-time fans of the shows produced by Marvel Television might get a good chuckle out of the inclusion for one reason alone — Roxxon-owned properties have long been a staple of the defunct production house, an attempt to prove its shows were connected to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Most recently, a Roxxon gas station popped up in Hulu's Helstrom, a series the streamer canceled Monday, effectively ending the line of Marvel-based television shows once produced by Jeph Loeb. The fuel conglomerate also managed to have a pretty hefty role in Freeform's Cloak & Dagger.

As shown in the trailer, Loki will travel time and space throughout the bonkers Disney+ show. According to Hiddleston himself, he's never felt more comfortable playing the character than he has in this show.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Loki will likely hit Disney+ the first half of next year.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the Hiddleston-starring series?