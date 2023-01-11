Everything Everywhere All at Once Star Was Asked by Kevin Feige to Join the MCU

Everything All at Once was a big hit last year with both fans and critics alike, and one of the stars from the movie was having one heck of a year because of it. Indiana Jones star Ke Huy Quan returned to acting recently and starred in projects like Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Quan has been getting his fill of offers but chose to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the second season of Loki. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he revealed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige called him up to offer him the role.

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige," Quan told the podcast. "Who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU and I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige. It's been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th, 2023!

