Looney Tunes: Tweety and Sylvester Take the Spotlight in Bugs Bunny's Holiday Special Clip (Exclusive)

HBO Max is celebrating the holiday season in a number of ways, and you knew the Looney Tunes weren't going to miss out on all the fun. Fans can see their favorite characters joining together for some holiday fun in Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special later this week, and we've got an exclusive clip from the anticipated special that features two fan favorites in Tweety Bird and Sylvester. In the clip, Granny and Tweety are looking for a new NutCracky for their decorations and stumble upon a sale. When Tweety goes to find which one sticks out to her, she notices one of the NutCrackys looks suspiciously like Sylvester, and as you can see in the video above, he will live to regret this decision.

Tweet points out to Granny that the one they should get is the "big ugly one', and so Granny takes it off the shelf. Sylvester is sweating bullets at this point, as Granny says they need to make sure this one works before they buy it. She then loads him up and pulls his tail, and he bites down on all of them. This is clearly painful, and his teeth crack in the process.

They didn't crack though, so Granny pulls the tail a few more times and says it must be broken. That's when Tweety takes a candy cane and slams it over Sylvester, breaking all of his teeth. Granny then puts him back on the shelf, and he collects his teeth to end the clip.

You can check out the official description for the special below.

"The Looney Tunes are here to get you in the holiday spirit with Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special. Duck the halls with Porky and Daffy as they travel to the North Pole on a mission to save Christmas. Don’t miss out on all the holiday sales when Granny and Tweety go hunting for deals…and Sylvester goes hunting for a delicious yellow bird. Finally, it’s the ultimate cold war when a snowball fight quickly escalates between feuding neighbors Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. Along with other favorites like Taz, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, let the Looney Tunes jumpstart your holiday season celebration."

Bugs Bunny's 24-Carrot Holiday Special lands on HBO Max on Wednesday, December 2nd.

