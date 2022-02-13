Lord of the Rings: Who Are the Elves In The Rings of Power?

During tonight’s Super Bowl, Prime Video will debut the first teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, its new streaming television series set during the Second Age of Middle-earth. The streaming service previously revealed several images and information about the show, including three leading elf characters. One of them is a brand new character crafted specifically for The Rings of Power. The other two are figures from Middle-earth’s history and appear in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (and the film adaptations of The Hobbit).

We’ll explain who the characters are here. Be warned that this means including potential spoilers for The Rings of Power.

Galadriel

Morfydd Clark is Galadriel in The Rings of Power, Cate Blanchett’s character in Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth movies. Galadriel was part of the White Council and the Lady of Lothlorien by then. However, The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years prior.

As The Rings of Power begins, Galadriel is searching out anyone who remains that may be loyal to Morgoth, Sauron’s master, whose defeat marked the beginning of the Second Age. She has a pivotal role in the presumed future story of The Rings of Power.

When Sauron comes to the elves to forge his rings, he adopts the guise of Annatar, Lord of Gifts. Most elf nations mistrusted Annatar, but he found welcome in Galadriel’s home, Eregion, known for its gifted smiths. These elves thirsted for knowledge, which Annatar possessed, and hoped that the skills he taught would help them make Eregion as glorious as Valinor, the Undying Lands. Galadriel was the only one suspicious of Annatar and was instrumental in hiding the rings from Sauron when his betrayal became known.

Galadriel may also be at the center of a love triangle. She marries Celeborn, co-ruling Lothlorien together, but Celebrimbor, who rules Eregion, loves her. He gifts her Nenya, one of the three rings of power he forged free of Sauron’s touch, which she uses to protect her realm and help it thrive.

Elrond

Elrond — played here by Robert Aramayo and previously by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s movies — is another member of the White Council during Middle-earth’s Third Age, when he also ruled Rivendell. In The Rings of Power, viewers meet him as his rise to prominence begins.

Elrond is half-elven, meaning his lineage is a mix of human and elf. At the end of the First Age, he and his twin brother Elros face a choice: live as an immortal elf or as a mortal human. While Elrond chose the path of elves, Elros chose the path of men and became the first king Númenor, the great island kingdom of Men.

Elrond went to Lindon, the capital of Middle-earth’s elves, and began his life as a politician. While great things await, he has a long way to go before then. He, too, later comes to bear one of Celebrimbor’s three untainted rings.

Arondir

Arondir is a brand new character, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova. Since he’s not in Tolkien’s writing, it is hard to say what his story holds. For now, we only know that it takes a familiar shape, as he’s apparently in love with a human woman named Bronwyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi. This elf-human love mirrors that of Lúthien and Beren, Elrond’s ancestors, and what Elrond’s daughter, Arwen, would come to feel for Aragorn, future king of Gondor.

The teaser trailer for The Rings of Power debuts tonight during the Super Bowl. The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd.