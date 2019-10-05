Lost In Space Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot was renewed for a second season back in May of 2018 with fans eagerly waiting to find out what happens next for the Robinson family, but now that long wait is almost over. Netflix debuted the trailer for Lost in Space Season 2 on during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday and not only did it give fans an exciting look at the upcoming season, but it also revealed its release date. The series’ second season will debut on Netflix on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2019.

Set 30 years in the future, Lost in Space follows the Robinson family after their exploratory space vessel hits an unidentified phenomenon that strands them on an unexplored planet. The show is a reboot of the original 1963 Lost in Space series but updated for modern audiences. Updating the beloved property for a new generation is something that showrunner Zack Estrin previously talked about and how his plan for the series is to appeal to both old and new fanbases.

“Fans of the original show should know we maintain the core of what was special about that experience of watching that as a child — that here’s this incredible family that’s off on this amazing adventure,” said Estrin. “For new fans of the show, there’s a certain baggage associated with the title — ‘Oh, that’s that campy show from the ’60s,’ or, ‘That’s that movie from the ’90s that was … what it was.’ We are taking that core of an idea — the Robinson family is striving to hold together and survive in this incredible circumstance — and as much as this show is Lost in Space, it could be a shipwreck on an island. It just happens to be in space, and we think it’s going to have a broad appeal beyond genre fans.”

In the trailer for Lost in Space Season 2, we find the Robinson family searching for Robot (Brian Steele) and according to comments from Maxwell Jenkins, who plays Will Robinson in the series, there will be more to come between Will and Robot

In previous comments from Jenkins at the Saturn Awards, Jenkins confirmed that the second season of Lost in Space had recently wrapped filming and he mentioned that the second installment would contain some “driving lessons for Will” as well as “a lot more storytelling” between his character and Robot.

Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, Maxwell Jenkins, and Parker Posey. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix. Lost in Space Season 2 will debut on December 24, 2019.

