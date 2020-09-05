Lost in Space Season 3 Begins Filming Next Week

✖

Earlier this year, just days before the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down film and TV series worldwide, Netflix confirmed that Lost in Space would return for a third and final season. Production on the series is now gearing up to resume as What’s on Netflix reports that some crew members have been posting photos on social media of being back on set. According to the outlet, filming is scheduled to begin on September 9th and will wrap up in the first part of 2021. The third season had originally been scheduled to premiere in 2021 as well, but it's unclear if the pandemic has resulted in any kind of delay for its eventual debut.

“From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Executive Producer/ showrunner Zack Estrin said when the third season was annoucned. "A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added, “We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale. We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

Based on 1965 series of the same name, Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, Maxwell Jenkins, and Parker Posey, with Brian Steele as the Robot. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. The final season of Lost in Space will seemingly be shot in Vancouver, British Columbia like the first two, a good sign as Canada has been one of the few production hubs to get back up and running in recent months.