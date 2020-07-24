Lost Star Would Join a Reboot "In a Second"

✖

In her latest film, Deep Blue Sea 3, actress Tania Raymonde took on one of her most physically challenging roles to date, as much of the film unfolded on a floating city near Cape Town, South Africa, but she's no stranger to intense physical experiences, as she underwent an intense physical endeavor starring as Alex Rousseau on Lost. With 10 years having passed since the series ended and with co-creator Damon Lindelof having commented that he understands a new creative might find a new way to explore the mythology, the actress expressed that she would gladly return to the series and bring with her a number of her new skills in case there's a reboot.

"I'd do it again in a second, are you crazy?" Raymonde revealed to ComicBook.com about her interest in returning for a possible reboot. "It never felt like a TV show, because we were isolated, shooting in the middle of the jungle alone, knee-deep in the mud and rain all the time. It was like summer camp, almost, in a weird way, so it never really felt like a show. It felt like a movie, but it was different, we're not shooting on a stage, it felt more real."

Her newfound aquatic skills excited her even more to be involved in a reboot, noting, "Especially if they have any underwater sequences in Hawaii and they need someone to call on, I can tell them how it works. I can do the diving training."

Despite Lindelof knowing the inherent potential of the mythology, he has made it clear for quite some time that he's said what he wanted to say with the narrative.

"We had such an opportunity to kind of do everything that we wanted to there," Lindelof shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "This is, again, it's another situation where, for someone who's come in and worked in the Alien-verse and the Star Trek-verse and now the Watchmen-verse, the idea that I created some original IP in Lost that someone else could come in and put their spin on, I would love to see more Lost. I'd love to see what other people would do with it. I just kind of feel like I had my crack at it and it's time for the old man to step aside and let someone else take the reins. That would be cool for there to be more Lost, but, again, I don't think it should be me."

In Deep Blue Sea 3, "Emma Collins (Raymonde), an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water."

You can grab Deep Blue Sea 3 on Digital HD on July 28th and on Blu-ray and DVD on August 25th. Stay tuned for details on a possible future for Lost.

