Louie Anderson Fans Remember The Family Feud Host

Fans are posting tributes to Louis Anderson after the Family Feud host passed away this morning. He was 68 and had an entire lifetime of film and TV credits to his name. Anderson was probably best known for a small role in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America. He also had a sitcom called Life with Louie that a lot of younger viewers absolutely adored. There were small roles in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Ally McBeal as well. For the comedian, a big break came when he crushed a set on The Tonight Show back in 1984. From there, numerous stand-up specials and TV appearances followed. It’s clear from the outpouring of love on social media, his work touched a lot of people. Pauly Shore actually posted about his friend shortly before the news came down.

Shore wrote this week, “Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson his sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

In one of his last TV roles, Anderson played Christine Baskets on the FX comedy Baskets. He told them, “I’m not as nice in the character as my mom was as a person. It really is an extension of my mom… It felt like it was divine intervention when I got the call to be on the show… that somehow my mom, from the great beyond, was finally getting herself into show business where she truly belonged in the first place.”

Our thoughts are with Anderson and his family, friends, and fans at this time.

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A — Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

RIP Louie Anderson. A comedy legend with a kind and generous spirit.



From our 2019 interview – Louie was so humbled by the fact that his (Emmy-winning!) role as Christine Baskets was able to touch people’s lives: pic.twitter.com/L9WGyqDXzD — Cameron Scheetz (@cameronscheetz) January 21, 2022

really love louie anderson's book of letters to his mom pic.twitter.com/LgWj2QeTRh — darcie (@333333333433333) January 21, 2022

