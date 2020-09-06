Lovecraft Country Shocks With a Brutal Kill in Episode 4

✖

Lovecraft Country is quickly becoming a fan-favorite on HBO as its fourth episode was released early this week. "A History of Violence" took Leti (Jurnee Smollett), Atticus (Jonathan Majors), and Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams) on an adventure akin to Indiana Jones in the hopes of finding Titus Braithwhite’s pages from the Book of Names. We learn along the way that Titus was more than just a "famed explorer" but rather a devious slave trader. The trio comes face to face with Yahima, one of the Sons of Adam's victims from long ago.

Yahima is "a two-spirit individual" who speaks through Atticus to tell their story. Titus wanted to use Yahima to decipher the Book of Names, but when Yahima refused to help, Titus locked them in the ship's vault. Yahima is transformed from mummy to flesh again, and after speaking through Atticus, they learn Titus transformed Yahima into a siren to prevent them from speaking about his plans.

Sadly (and shockingly), after Yahima is rescued and made to feel safe with the group, the episode ends with Montrose slitting Yahima's throat. We can only assume he did this to further prevent Atticus from learning more about the pages Yahima was meant to decipher. Montrose already burned the Order of the Ancient Dawn, and it's clear he's willing to do more to prevent his son from learning about the Sons of Adam.

Earlier this week, HBO announced Lovecraft Country: Sanctum, a new series of virtual reality events aimed at transporting guests into a world inspired by the show. In a first-of-its-kind social VR event series, 100 influential voices will experience three events consisting of immersive theater, escape rooms, art installations, puzzles and a live concert, via the Oculus Quest headset, all inspired by Lovecraft Country. The events will be simultaneously run on the social VR platform VRChat, which allows guests to talk and interact with each other in real-time within the environment, and streamed to the world via YouTube Live and interacting in real-time.

Lovecraft Country airs Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.