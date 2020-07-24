HBO's Lovecraft Country Gets Monstrous New Trailer

If the first two trailers for HBO's Lovecraft Country left you craving the terrifying monsters you've been expected to see in the adaptation, this new ad is just for you. HBO released the latest trailer for Lovecraft Country on Friday, showing off more of the show's horror elements than the previous footage. From the creepy and undead to cthulu-looking terrors, this new trailer shows just how Lovecraft Lovecraft Country is going to get. Check out the trailer in the video above!

Based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country was developed for television by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, alongside Misha Green who will serve as showrunner. The series tells the story of a young Black man in 1950's Jim Crow America, who must travel across a segregated nation in search of his missing father. However, instead of just fighting against the racist institutions of the country, Atticus also has to deal with much more literal monsters.

Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B. Vance, and Michael Kenneth Williams. The series arrives on HBO this August, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Green is the showrunner for Lovecraft Country, in addition to the responsibilities as one of the executive producers. Peele and Abrams also executive produce, alongside Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller. Demange and Sackheim also directed episodes of the series.

You can read the official synopsis for HBO's Lovecraft Country below.

"The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback."

What are your thoughts on the latest Lovecraft Country trailer? Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!

Lovecraft Country will premiere on Sunday, August 16th on HBO.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.