Lupin Part 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

Lupin is set for another season of capers on Netflix as the company announced a second salvo of episodes today. The French drama series was a hit when they unveiled it on the service a while ago. Now, Netflix is giving fans more of those wild schemes from Omar Sy and the people in his character’s orbit. The series draws on the Maurice Leblanc stories of a gentleman thief who makes use of disguises to pull off wild heists. Netflix forged a partnership with Gaumont Television to film in some locations significant to LeBlanc. So, the entire enterprise feels connected to its roots. However, Assange Diop sounds like he’s going to have to do some work to get his family back in order after the drastic events of last season. Hopefully, the master thief has some other tricks up his sleeve.

Earlier this year, Sy had the chance to speak about what drew him to the character. As a Frenchman, he told the New York Times that it felt like there was no way to pass up playing an icon from the country’s heritage.

“If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I’m French, I said Lupin,” Sy explained on a video call with The Times. “He’s playful, he’s clever, he steals, he’s surrounded by women. Plus, he’s a character who plays characters. For an actor, he’s the best.”

“Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture,” he continued. “Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on ‘Lupin.’”

“It’s the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions,” Sy added for good measure. “I’m always interested in fatherhood. It’s not easy, and you don’t know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that’s the true meaning of life, what makes us human.”

Netflix describes the new season: "Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger"

Will you be checking out the new season of Lupin? Let us know down in the comments!