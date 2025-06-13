Bryan Cranston Reveals Why Fan-Favorite Malcolm in the Middle Star Isn’t Back for Revival

Bryan Cranston has shed light on why Erik Per Sullivan, the actor who memorably played Dewey Wilkerson in Malcolm in the Middle, will not be returning for the upcoming Disney+ revival of the beloved sitcom. Speaking on the Fly on the Wall podcast, Cranston detailed a conversation he had with Sullivan, revealing that the former child star, who has largely remained out of the public eye since the original series concluded, expressed no interest in reprising his role, citing his current academic pursuits and distance from the acting world. The new four-episode limited series, which will reunite many original cast members, has already recast the role of Dewey.

“I talked to Erik,” Cranston revealed. “I said, ‘Hey, we got the show! It’s going to come back.’ He goes, ‘Oh, that’s fantastic!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, so we’re looking forward to having you back.’ He goes, ‘Oh, no, no, I don’t want to do it. But it’s fantastic.’ He’s actually going to Harvard. He’s really, really smart, and he’s getting his master’s at Harvard right now. He said, ‘Oh God, no, I haven’t acted since I was nine or something. So I’m not into it.’” Reflecting on the passage of time for the young cast, Cranston also remarked, “It’s amazing how these boys who were my boys on that show are now around the same age I was when we first started, and they’ve got children of their own.”

Cranston’s new comments align with previous statements from other cast members like Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), who mentioned in a 2024 interview that Sullivan had retired from acting to concentrate on his education. Sullivan’s last on-screen appearance was in the 2010 film Twelve, marking a clear departure from the entertainment industry. With Sullivan choosing this different path, the revival will introduce Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, known for roles in The Expanse and Fargo, as the new Dewey Wilkerson.

The Groundbreaking Sitcom Legacy of Malcolm in the Middle

Image courtesy of Disney+

The original Malcolm in the Middle, which aired 151 episodes between 2000 and 2006, was a landmark series, pioneering the single-camera format for sitcom storytelling and capturing the chaotic essence of family life with unparalleled humor and relatability. It followed the Wilkerson family through the eyes of Malcolm (Frankie Muniz), a young genius navigating a household defined by its loving dysfunction. The show earned critical acclaim, including a Peabody Award, seven Emmys, and a Grammy, and it remains a cherished pop-culture staple of the 2000s, even influencing later shows like Marvel’s WandaVision, which paid direct homage to its style.

The Malcolm in the Middle revival’s premise sees Malcolm and his daughter drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party. This new chapter will also introduce new family members, including Anthony Timpano as the grown-up Jamie, Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm’s youngest non-binary sibling Kelly, Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter Leah, and Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend Tristan. Linwood Boomer, the original series creator, returns as writer and executive producer, with Ken Kwapis, who directed episodes of the original series, helming all four new installments.

While an official release date has not yet been announced, production on the revival has reportedly wrapped, suggesting a potential late 2025 or early 2026 premiere. Meanwhile, all seven seasons of the original Malcolm in the Middle are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

