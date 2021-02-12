WandaVision Fans Are Loving Malcolm In The Middle References In Episode 6

WandaVision isn't just a pivotal next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 storyline, it's also a fun retrospective on the evolution of TV sitcoms. Episode by episode (with one exception) WandaVision has taken us from '50s/60s sitcoms like I Love Lucy and Bewitched to '70s hits like All in the Family and The Brady Bunch and '80s hits like Full House and Growing Pains. However, for WandaVision episode 6 it's time to visit the '90s - an era that most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have actual experience with. Needless to say, fans are loving WandaVision's recreation of zany, single-camera comedy sitcoms of the 1990s, such as Malcolm In The Middle. In fact, based on the big social media buzz, WandaVision is causing something of a Malcolm In The Middle resurgence right now:

Sitcom G.O.A.T. I love how this weeks episode of #WandaVision is pretty much paying homage to Malcolm in the Middle. And since that's my favorite sitcom of all time, my heart blushed #LifeisUnfair pic.twitter.com/a8aIJYd43r — G'Colby Porter (@MCDeadpool3) February 12, 2021 WandaVision episode 6 has re-sparked the debate over whether or not Malcolm In The Middle was the best sitcom of its day. How do YOU Feel?

cw // #WandaVision spoilers

THE INTRO WAS MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE INSPIRED AND I SCREAMED CAUSE THAT SHOW WAS MY WHOLE SATURDAY MORNING CHILDHOOD pic.twitter.com/AoRfILFEay — aly 🍒 15 (@thollandfilms) February 12, 2021 WandaVision has been taking fans on a door through the history of sitcoms - but Malcolm In The Middle is the first one that most MCU fans probably watched during its broadcast network run. Now the young ones can fully enjoy the nostalgia fun, too!

The Malcolm in the Middle inspired intro was EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/GzxQu2EANr — alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 12, 2021 This ode to Malcolm In The Middle is easily the best mock-up of classic sitcom opening credits that WandaVision has done thus far. Spot-on.

we got malcolm in the middle episode of #WandaVision IM GONNA CRY pic.twitter.com/eJBdCeTB4o — kyle bradley (@KyleBrad3) February 12, 2021 Malcolm In The Middle in WandaVision has '90s kids feeling all the feels right now.

Felt like 'WandaVision' didn't show enough respect to 'Malcolm in the Middle' — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) February 12, 2021 Some fans actually didn't think WandaVision had enough reference to Malcolm In The Middle. They do know these are just homages though, right?

pic.twitter.com/PncaNdzFxN — Quarintine Beems 🏆 (@beemer2mars) February 12, 2021 Now that WandaVision and Malcolm In The Middle have formed a bond, fans are starting in on the memes. And they're pretty great.

The Malcolm in the Middle series theme makes me LOVE this show even more! #WandaVision — ZVDDY😈 ᴺᴹ (@eclecticweirdo_) February 12, 2021 Now that WandaVision has lit the match, it's time for Malcolm In The Middle to get rediscovered like so many other (lesser) sitcoms have.

Not really complaining but is it weird Marvel and WandaVision is considering Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006) a "'90s show"? — Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) February 12, 2021 Sure, Malcolm In The Middle started in 2000, but it really was a retrospective look at family life in the 1990s. So if you don't get too hung up on the particulars, the WandaVision reference makes sense.

This is the sign I needed to rewatch Malcolm in the middle 🤣🤣 https://t.co/LUUrO3y9dv — screamingintotheabyss🌑 (@cindy_vito) February 12, 2021 A lot of fans' eyes have been opened, and they now want to give Malcolm In The Middle another look.