Manifest Returns to the Top of Netflix Ranks After Season 4 Debut

Manifest may go down as one of Netflix's most surprising success stories in recent memory. The series aired for three seasons on NBC and was added to Netflix just before it was cancelled by its network. The response was enormous, as Netflix subscribers took to the series and it delivered massive numbers upon its arrival. Given how well Manifest performed on the streamer, it came as little surprise to see Netflix rescue it from cancellation.

Netflix ordered a final season of Manifest, consisting of a whopping 20 episodes. The streaming service split the season in half, and the first 10 episodes were released this past weekend. As expected, it quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Manifest in the number one spot, making it the most popular series on the entire service. Given Manifest's success over the last couple of years, it will likely remain at or near the top of the list for the foreseeable future.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!