Manifest Returns to the Top of Netflix Ranks After Season 4 Debut
Manifest may go down as one of Netflix's most surprising success stories in recent memory. The series aired for three seasons on NBC and was added to Netflix just before it was cancelled by its network. The response was enormous, as Netflix subscribers took to the series and it delivered massive numbers upon its arrival. Given how well Manifest performed on the streamer, it came as little surprise to see Netflix rescue it from cancellation.
Netflix ordered a final season of Manifest, consisting of a whopping 20 episodes. The streaming service split the season in half, and the first 10 episodes were released this past weekend. As expected, it quickly became a force to be reckoned with.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Manifest in the number one spot, making it the most popular series on the entire service. Given Manifest's success over the last couple of years, it will likely remain at or near the top of the list for the foreseeable future.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."
2. Love Is Blind
"Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person."
3. From Scratch
"An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents."
4. Killer Sally
"Interviews with friends, family and Sally McNeil herself chart a bodybuilding couple's rocky marriage – and its shocking end in a Valentine's Dat murder."
5. Inside Man
"An American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who's suddenly disappeared."
6. Buying Beverly Hills
"Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there's drama around every corner."
7. The Watcher
"Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they've inherited a nightmare."
8. Blockbuster
"Almost anything can be found online. But the last Blockbuster video store in existence offers people something special: an actual human connection."
9. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
"Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro."
10. Big Mouth
"Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg."